Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$18.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

TSE LUN opened at C$15.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

