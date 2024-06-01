First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.78.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

