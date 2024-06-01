Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

