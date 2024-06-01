Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.17.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$19.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.30. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Corporate insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

