Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $119.61 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.