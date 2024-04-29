Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

APLS stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

