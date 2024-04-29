Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDOW. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $2,767,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $554,000.

Shares of UDOW stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $86.12.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

