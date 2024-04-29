Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Releases Earnings Results

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.65. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $91.71 and a twelve month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $1.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMX. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

