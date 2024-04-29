Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 10,300 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

