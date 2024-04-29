Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Bolloré Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BOIVF opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.96.
Bolloré Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bolloré
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.