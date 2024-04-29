Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Bolloré Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BOIVF opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

