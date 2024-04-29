Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.0 %

ARBKL opened at $8.24 on Monday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1875 per share. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 106.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

