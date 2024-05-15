Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.74.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.41 on Wednesday, reaching $306.95. 813,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,179. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $186.75 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

