Advisor OS LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.