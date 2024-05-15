Oppenheimer Lowers Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target to $16.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
