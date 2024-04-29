John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $99.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

