Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KROS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 222,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

