LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective for the company.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

