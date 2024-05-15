Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Reduced by National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.74.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $226.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

