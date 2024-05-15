PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.50. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.