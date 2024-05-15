National Bank Financial Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EIF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$48.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.18.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

