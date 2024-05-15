StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

