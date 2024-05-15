Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

GSBD opened at $15.68 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,172 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $4,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 67,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

