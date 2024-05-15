North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $550.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.52. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

