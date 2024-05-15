Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNK. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Cinemark Stock Up 4.2 %

Cinemark stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

