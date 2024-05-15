StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.48 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.