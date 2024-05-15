StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.48 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.40.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

