Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:RDDT opened at 62.34 on Friday. Reddit has a 52 week low of 37.35 and a 52 week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 10,497,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,736,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately 56,099,059.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

