Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

USPH opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,898 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

