Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

