Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.0 %

BZH stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $892.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

