Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 423.5 days.
Security Bank Stock Up 0.8 %
SYBJF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Security Bank has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.32.
Security Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Security Bank
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.