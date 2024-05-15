Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 423.5 days.

Security Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

SYBJF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Security Bank has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Security Bank Company Profile

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Business Banking, and Financial Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposits, consumer loans, credit cards, bancassurance, and investments to individual clients.

