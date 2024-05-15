Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $162,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $162,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,315 shares of company stock worth $3,536,904. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

