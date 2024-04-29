Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Financial Contrast

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Accelera Innovations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -4.38% -10.53% -5.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Accelera Innovations and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

InnovAge has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.24%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $688.09 million 0.77 -$40.67 million ($0.25) -15.64

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Summary

InnovAge beats Accelera Innovations on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelera Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelera Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelera Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.