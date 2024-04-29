United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,990 shares of company stock worth $32,239,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.74 and its 200-day moving average is $228.76. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

