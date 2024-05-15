First Turn Management LLC Takes $30.05 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,045,000. Krystal Biotech accounts for 4.3% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 20.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. 271,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

