477,314 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Bought by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 477,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,000. Biohaven accounts for approximately 2.9% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,071,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,036,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 13.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 224,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Biohaven Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 1,011,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,747. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

