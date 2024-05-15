Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 45,259 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,583. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.