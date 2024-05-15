First Turn Management LLC Takes Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 343,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,439,000. Immunocore makes up approximately 3.4% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Immunocore by 102.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Stock Up 0.3 %

IMCR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,335. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.