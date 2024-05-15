Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 7,239,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,121,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

