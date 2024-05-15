Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,362. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

