Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lowered by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. 704,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,164. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

