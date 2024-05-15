Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 96.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Digihost Technology Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:DGHI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 37,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 5.61. Digihost Technology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

