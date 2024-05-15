Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.94. The stock had a trading volume of 414,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,765. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.32.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

