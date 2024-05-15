836,302 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Bought by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 836,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,688,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.5% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned 1.79% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

