US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

