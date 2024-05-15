Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 1,654,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,207.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $326,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,641 shares of company stock worth $5,391,551. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

RNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

