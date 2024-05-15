US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,393 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. 60,247 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.