Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $228,886.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at $228,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,313.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

