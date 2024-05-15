First Turn Management LLC Purchases Shares of 382,382 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,000. IDEAYA Biosciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned 0.59% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. 762,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,158. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

