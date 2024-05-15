255,897 Shares in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Bought by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,831,000. Nuvalent comprises about 2.7% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Nuvalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 460.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,878,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,687,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,526,190.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,878,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,687,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,526,190.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,155,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,594,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ NUVL traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 467,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.