Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,733 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 11.4% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 306,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,240,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.61. The company had a trading volume of 755,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,982. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

